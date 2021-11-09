Rotary district governor updates LRC on foundation

LUDLOW, Vt. – Venu Rao, District 7870 Rotary Foundation Chair, was the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Nov. 2 luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club.

He presented a detailed explanation of what the foundation was all about, its funding of local and global programs, and its sources of income.

The Rotary Foundation was founded in 1917 and during the past 100 years, the foundation has spent $3 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects. Some of the hundreds of projects funded by the foundation include the elimination of 99.9% of polio cases, rebuilding homes in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, installing lighting in off-the-grid Navajo homes in Colorado, creating a network of physicians to help refugees in Berlin, developing clean water systems in Central America, and promoting literacy development throughout the world. These were just a few of the thousand of programs funded by the Rotary Foundation.

Venu also explained the various sources of revenue that underwrite the programs funded by the foundation. He noted that individual Rotarian contributions through the thousand of Rotary Clubs globally were prime contributors.

The meeting also saw the formal membership of new LRC member, George Thomson.