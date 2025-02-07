Rotary Club of Bellows Falls spaghetti dinner fundraiser

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Bellows Falls is pleased to announce a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bellows Falls Moose Family Center, with two seatings, at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. This community event aims to support the club’s ongoing charitable initiatives and projects.

Guests will enjoy a delicious meal, featuring spaghetti, salad, and a dessert, all prepared with care by Rotary Club members and volunteers. Tickets can be purchased for a low cost, making it an affordable way to enjoy a great meal while giving back to the community. Tickets will be available at the door, and in advance at Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts and from members of the Bellows Falls Rotary.

There will be two seatings, the first at 5:30 p.m., and the second at 7 p.m., and all are welcome to attend. Join us for a fantastic evening of dining and giving back.

For more information, please contact Rotary at rotarybellowsfalls@gmail.com.