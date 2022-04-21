Rosemary Gallion, 1946-2022

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Rosemary Gallion, 75, passed away at home on April 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born May 3, 1946 in Huntington, W. Va., the daughter of Henery and Freda (Nash) Sadler.

After graduating high school in Barboursville W. Va., Rosemary married Wilson Gallion in Lebanon, Mo., 1962. She was a nursing aid, a housekeeper, and a homemaker.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Wilson Gallion, her son, Charles Gallion of Florida, her daughter, Kellie and husband Rodney Harper of Bellows Falls, her brothers, James Sadler and Henry L. Sadler Jr, half-brothers, Ira Webb Jr and John Webb, her half-sisters, Anna Dove of Tennessee, Frances McGuire of Ohio, and Eda Jenkins of West Virginia. She also has three grandchildren, Brad, Kyle, and Shawn, along with four great-grandchildren, Jaden, Carter, Rieley, and Brody. Rosemary is predeceased by her half-brother, Jeff Webb, her sister, Glenda Kessick, and her parents.

Services will be held at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. A burial will immediately follow at the Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery.