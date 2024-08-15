Ronald K. Chute, 1927-2024 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Ronald Kinsman Chute, 96, died at home in Chester, Vt., on Aug. 5, 2024.

Ron was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Cambridge, Mass., to Austin Aubrey Chute and Hilda Kinsman Chute. He graduated from The Rivers School in 1945 while attending Williams College on an accelerated schedule. After enlisting in the U.S. Army, Ron spent 16 months in the occupation of Japan. He returned to Williams and graduated in 1949. On Feb. 23, 1952, he married Nancy Morrison Stewart, daughter of Samuel and Ruth Stewart, in Huntingdon, Pa.

Ron and Nancy lived in the Midwest and Connecticut during his career as a marketing and general management executive in the domestic and international consumer packaged goods industries. In 2012, they moved from Washington, Conn., to Chester, Vt. Ron is survived by his wife, and his three children Stewart Kinsman Chute of Hampton, Conn.; Ann Austin Vuille of Bolinas, Calif.; and David Morrison Chute of Rowayton, Conn., and Chester, Vt. They have seven grandchildren: Julia Ruth Chute, Elisabeth Perret Comer, Gillian Gay Comer, Emma Morrison Chute, Sarah Kinsman Chute, Austin Ronald Chute, and Benjamin Philip Chute.

Ron was a member of Delta Psi fraternity. He played ice hockey and lacrosse at school. Afterward, he played field hockey and was a member of the New York chapter of U.S. Olympians. Later, tennis became a favorite sport. He served on several local historic commissions.

With retirement, Ron returned to oil painting, a talent he developed early in life. He died leaving a life of love for friends, children, grandchildren, and Nancy, the heart of his life. His devotion to his family is expressed by his son David: “An ambitious man who overcame challenges. A dedicated father. My father was a kind person who respected and loved his family.”

Funeral arrangements are private.