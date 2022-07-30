Ronald Berry, 1968-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ronald Berry, 54, of Springfield, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2022. He was born on May 23, 1968 to Ronald Berry and Shirley Daniels.

He attended school in Charlestown, N.H. and Bellows Falls, Vt., earning his GED in the early 1990s.

Ron worked as a jack-of-all-trades before his declining health.

In 1986 he met his soul mate, Kimberly Denno.

Ron enjoyed his family and friends, motorcycles, watching UFC, playing poker, watching football, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed music and attended many concerts with his spouse and nephew, Eric. Ron was also very proud of his recovery and that he changed his life around. He also liked mentoring other addicts.

Ron leaves behind his soul mate of 36 years, Kimberly Denno; daughters, Jennifer Smith and her husband Jason of Mississippi, Ronni Rose Daniels and grand-dog Chewy; mother, Shirley Daniels; brothers, Raymond Berry and Thomas Daniels; sister, Julianna Hindes; grandchildren, Dante Nichols, Brieanna Ide, Hannah Smith, Cayden, Carter and Chloe Gay, Alexis Daniels, and Carson Corbosiero. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his stepfather, Lawrence Daniels; daughter, Alicia Daniels, and best friend, Shawn Tyler.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.