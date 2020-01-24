Ron Lake retires as Chief of Police

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ron Lake is retiring from the Bellows Falls Police Department after 13 years with the department, 12 of them as chief. Lake’s retirement will begin March 1, 2020. He is currently on leave and will remain on leave until his retirement, although he will be helping with the transition. Chief Lake said, “It has truly been a privilege and an honor to serve as the Bellows Falls Police Chief these past 12 years. I’ll miss the day-to-day challenges and, most of all, the people.”

Lake became the Village’s Chief of Police Jan. 14, 2008, began as officer in June of 2007. He was hired as a police officer for the village after serving as a deputy for the Windham County Sheriff. Town Manager Wendy Harrison said, “During my 18 months working with Ron, I have appreciated his enthusiasm and dedication to the residents of the village.”