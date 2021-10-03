Rogers and Shine join Grace Cottage Foundation Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Grace Cottage Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Kevin Rogers and Travis Shine to the Board.

A native of West Virginia, Kevin Rogers graduated with a B.A. in political science from Shepherd University in 2010, and earned his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 2014.

Rogers moved to Newfane in 2016 and began practicing law at Costello, Valente & Gentry in 2017. He now works primarily in their Dover office, specializing in criminal defense and real estate.

Rogers now lives in Wilmington with his wife Katherine, his son, and a baby due in October. He spends most of his free time with his family on home improvement projects, gardening, and golfing.

Travis Shine was born at Grace Cottage, delivered by Dr. Carlos Otis. Raised in the West River Valley, Shine graduated from the University of Rhode Island, where he earned his B.A. in economics in 2002.

After working for Pioneer Investments in the Boston area, Shine moved to New Jersey in 2004, where he began his career as a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial. After earning his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation, he moved back to Newfane and established the private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise/Goodwin, Shine and Associates.

Shine enjoys hiking, fishing, snowboarding, and golf with his wife Sarah, and two sons.

Grace Cottage Foundation was created in 1994 specifically to raise funds for the hospital and family health clinic. Now a department within Grace Cottage, Grace Cottage Foundation’s mission is to secure the present and future of Grace Cottage through fundraising, communication, and participation.