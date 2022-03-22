Roger Duquette, 1958-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Roger A. Duquette passed away peacefully at his home on March 18, 2022 at the age of 63. He was the son of Leo and Eva Duquette and was born May 16, 1958 in Springfield, Vt.

He attended Springfield Schools and worked as a mason for several local builders. He lived in Arizona for a few years where he worked in landscaping. Upon returning home to Springfield, he worked in maintenance for a local elderly care facility.

Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening at his home. He was very proud of his vegetables and herbs and happily gave them away to his family, friends, and neighbors. You could find him outdoors, trimming trees, weeding the garden, stacking his wood, or just walking around the yard. Roger also enjoyed watching old western movies and listening to country music.

Roger was soft-spoken, low-keyed, kind, and a very private guy, but if you became a friend of his it was a friendship that lasted a lifetime. Even his wild black cat, Sam, became his buddy after being treated with a special hot dog a least once a week. Sam will miss his buddy.

Roger was the thirteenth child in a family of fifteen. He is survived by his younger brother, David Duquette, and older brothers, Wayne Duquette and Raymond Duquette, along with his sisters, Nancy Duquette, Sandra Holt, Linda Usle, Eileen Duquette, Helen Duquette, Lena Stocker, and Leona Blodgett. Roger also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is predeceased by two brothers, George Duquette and Alfred Duquette, and two sisters, Marie Weldon and Anna Egan, as well as his parents Eva and Leo Duquette.

At Roger’s request there will be no service. A graveside service will take place at a later date. Contributions made in Roger’s memory may be made to the Springfield Humane Society.

Davis Memorial is assisting with the arrangements.