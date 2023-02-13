ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Rockingham Library’s top floor meeting room, the public is invited to a discussion about Rockingham’s outstanding resource waters sponsored by the Rockingham Conservation Committee and the Windham Regional Commission. These organizations, with support from Rockingham residents, are working on the nomination of three sites in the Town of Rockingham as outstanding resource waters (ORW).

This discussion will explain what outstanding resource waters are, identify and describe the potentially nominated sites and the impact this designation will, or won’t have on these sites. There will be plenty of time for questions and to learn how to get more involved. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Laurel Green at 802-289-4464.