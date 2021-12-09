Rockingham Window Dressers was big success

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Many thanks to everyone who took part in the Rockingham Energy Committee’s first Window Dressers community build for the greater Rockingham area. Together over 50 community members finished 188 window inserts for 22 households. These interior storm windows are now saving energy, helping keep those homes warmer, and brought people together for a sense of community, collaboration, and achievement.

Laurie Tuttle, a homeowner with new insulating window inserts, said, “I had a great time being part of the building team and would love to do it again. Thank you for letting me help and for making my house warmer.”

Marsha Stern, one of the many hands-on volunteers, reflected on the community building of inserts this way: “The Window Dressers project made me feel both that I was traveling back in time to the days of quilting bees and barn raisings, and at the same time, ringing in a future in which social commitment plays a greater role in the economy.”

Whether someone ordered inserts, volunteered for a shift or five, provided a lunch for the workers, drove all over the area getting precise window measurements, or gifted the community with their expertise, each person was an important part of making this happen. Members of the Energy Committee are grateful for all those who helped.

Local resident Deborah Fox commented, “I can say it was the best investment for our old house. Tremendous difference. My only regret is that I didn’t get the whole house done!” She will get a chance to do just that.

The Rockingham Energy Committee looks forward to hosting Window Dressers again next fall. They are taking names of interested folks already. Only a limited number of window inserts will be made by the community next year, so get on the list early. Contact Peter Bergstrom at RockinghamVTenergy@gmail.com or 802-444-1860.