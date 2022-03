ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Town Committee will meet on Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. to discuss and finalize their platform, or, mission statement.

Personal liberty, environmental awareness, and the economic role of small businesses will be among the topics discussed. The meeting will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall above the People’s United Bank on The Square, in Bellows Falls. Coffee and donuts will be provided. All are welcome to attend.