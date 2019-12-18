Rockingham Town Clerk launches online public record search and access

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Rockingham Town Clerk, Kathleen Neathawk, launches online access to public records via their records management application, TownFusion, powered by Kofile. Users will now be able to search land records and other public documents via a user-friendly portal online. Index and images can be viewed online and images can be printed for a fee via credit card.

“We are excited to launch our online search portal to provided a convience to our constituents. The ability to access these records online will reduce the need to travel to the office and save people time,” said Neathawk. “My goal is to make doing business with our town as easy as possible. We have been working deligiently to digitize the records in our office for preservation and depth of records. These historical records are vital to our community and our county.”