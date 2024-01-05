Rockingham Selectboard seeks voter input on the future of Town Meeting.

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The New England town meeting is regarded by many as the purest form of democracy. Rockingham’s first such meeting took place in March of 1761, but dwindling attendance in recent years has raised questions about how and if this traditional form of local government should continue. Only .03% of the town’s registered voters attended in 2023.

At last year’s meeting, the selectboard agreed to research public sentiment and gather suggestions about the future of Town Meeting. Board members Bonnie North and Rick Cowan volunteered to develop, distribute, and share the results of an unofficial, non-binding survey.

Voters are invited to complete the brief survey in one of 4 ways:

1) On paper by completing a printed survey form available at Town Hall, Village Booksellers in The Square, Rockingham Free Public Library, the senior center, Lisai’s Market, and The Village Market in Saxtons River.

2) Online via a link on the town’s website, www.rockinghamvt.org.

3) Online via the QR code with this article.

4) Online by typing this link into your browser: www.surveymonkey.com/r/5GKCGYJ.

North and Cowan will present the results at this year’s Town Meeting, which will commence at 7 p.m. on March 4.

For further information, contact the Municipal Manager’s Office via email at manager@rockbf.org, or by phone at 802-463-3964.