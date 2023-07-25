Rockingham Selectboard adjusts tax rate

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Selectboard held a Special Meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, to set the town tax rate for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Peter Golec, Board Chair, motioned to rescind the decision made on January 3, 2023, that set the tax rate at 1.16. Seconded by Vice Chair Susan Hammond, the motion passed.

Board member Elijah Zimmer then presented a motion to set the Rockingham tax rate for the 2023-2024 tax year at 1.15. Golec seconded, and the motion was passed.

Concluding their business, the board adjourned at 11:02 a.m.