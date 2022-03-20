Rockingham seeks members for Bike/PED Committee

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Selectboard is seeking resident members for its Bike/PED Committee. The committee will work in an advisory capacity toward improving both village and inter-town roads and sidewalks for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. As it operates under the Selectboard, the Bike/PED Committee is subject to VT Open Meeting law, details of which are available at the VT Secretary of State website.

The committee is tasked with identifying infrastructure and maintenance issues, gathering data to prioritize improvements, and identify possible grant funding. The committee works directly with VTrans, Windham Regional, and Rockingham Planning Commissions, in cooperation with local schools, Bellows Falls Police, and neighboring towns, presenting all recommendations to the Selectboard. The resulting improvements should increase the number of cyclists and walkers on our roads and sidewalks, draw more people to our town, trails, and businesses and reduce cars on the road. Send letters of interest to manager@rockbf.org.