Rockingham seeks community input on Area Wide Plan alternatives

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Please join us for a public discussion Thursday, Aug. 12, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St., on the Bellows Falls Island. This is your opportunity to let town leaders know what you think is important.

The town of Rockingham is in the process of developing an Area Wide Plan for the Bellows Falls Island and Under the Hill area. The town is exploring alternative development scenarios that would make this part of town a better place to live, work, and visit. The industrial heritage of the area complicates new development; however there are funding sources available to address these concerns. The development of an Area Wide Plan is an important step to accessing needed funding support and attracting new development.

Ideas suggested at a previous public meeting include new residential, commercial and/or industrial development; strengthening the arts scene; improving walkability; expanding information about cultural heritage; and creating fun places for strolling, eating, and much more.

The consultant team of Nobis and Stevens and Associates will present alternative development scenarios that include that input as part of the ongoing Area Wide Planning study supported by the village, town, the Windham Regional Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Please join us and let us know what you think.