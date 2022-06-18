Rockingham Republican Committee hosts forum

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Republican Town Committee is pleased to announce two June candidate forums that will take place at the Rockingham Meeting House on Saturday, June 18 and Saturday, June 25, both running from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The forum on June 18 will feature Gerald Malloy, candidate for the U.S. Senate. The following forum on June 25 will feature Joe Benning and Greg Thayer, both candidates for Lt. Governor. Mark Coester, candidate for the State Senate, will also speak. If time permits, Mr. Coester will also report on his recent visit to our southern border in Arizona.

All are welcome.

For more information, please contact Bill Morse at 802-591-1793 or williammorse42@gmail.com.