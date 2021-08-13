Rockingham Recycling Center fees to increase Sept. 1

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The town of Rockingham has adopted an increase in the fees for the Recycling Center effective Sept. 1, 2021.

The pricing sheets will be posted starting Aug. 11, 2021. The posting will be on the Cashiers Building and on the trash compactor station, as well as on the town website.

The increases are due to increases in the contract prices for disposal of recycling bottles and cans, trash disposal, and hauling costs.

Access stickers are required to enter the facility with the exception of disposing of electronic items only, as this is a state-run program. The price of the access stickers has not changed.

As of now, the “swap” building will remain closed while we complete plans for the facility. The town of Rockingham appreciates your cooperation.