Rockingham Public Library updates response to COVID-19 outbreak

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls continues to offer a variety of services, a mix of both new and the tried and true.

In this time of COVID-19, go online to www.rockinghamlibrary.org for updates on the library’s response to the virus outbreak. Many resources are listed on the Rockingham Help & Helpers page, including businesses, financial assistance, food, and social support. If you need assistance or have the ability to offer help, please take the Rockingham Help & Helpers Survey available on the website. If you find your needs or resources change, please fill the survey out again to update it. If you don’t have online access, you can call the library at 802-463-4270 to fill out the survey or find information. Librarians are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To access information and the survey during evening and weekends, you can call 802-365-1324.

The library is also making sure parents and families can find lots of online resources including how to access free books, entertainment, and educational support.

The library continues its offerings of countless online resources including downloadable audio and eBooks, online classes, Ancestry genealogy, the library’s Historic Photograph Collection, Bellows Falls Union High School Year Books, 2019 Tax Assistance, and Remote Tech Help.

Many resources require a Rockingham Library card. Rockingham residents, property owners, and WNESU students and teachers can apply for a free temporary digital card. If you need to renew your card, contact the library and one of our librarians will assist you.

You can also connect with a librarian over chat on the website or through Messenger on the library’s Facebook page. Also check out the Facebook page daily for fun and interesting things to do and see every weekday.

Mondays offer movement opportunities – for example yoga, tai chi, circus arts. Tutorial Tuesdays provide a different type of class each week. Brush up on your Excel skills or learn a new craft. Wednesdays offer links to local history programs filmed by Fact TV and Vermont Humanities presentations. Throwback Thursday features a photo from the library’s Historic Photograph collection. Field Trip Fridays offers virtual tour of aquariums, museums, gardens, zoos, and so much more.