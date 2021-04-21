Rockingham Library’s Peeps contest winners

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library’s first-ever Peeps Literary Diorama Contest concluded April 19 with the announcement of the winners in seven categories. View the winners on Facebook or www.rockinghamlibrary.org/peepdioramacontest. Ten dioramas were submitted, and all were displayed online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Voting took place on the library’s website and Facebook and submitted via email from Monday, April 5 through Saturday, April 10. Winners will receive small prizes, such as gift cards to local businesses. And now, the winners of the first RFPL Peeps Literary Diorama Contest are:

Best Diorama in Age Group: Adult – “The Blue Cat of Castle Town Sings to Zeruah” by Sarah Vowles; Teen – “The Lorax and the Peep Trees” by Mackenzie Chase; Youth – “The Boxcar Bunnies” by Alice Braden.

Best Transformation of a Peep: “Harry Peeper Vs. Volderpeep” by Josie Divoll.

Best Diorama Title: “A Day in the Country with the Brothers Caramazov, Peepitri and Peepivan” by Louise Luring.

Library’s Choice – voted on by library staff: “Harry Peeper Vs. Volderpeep” by Josie Divoll.

Peeple’s Choice: “A Day in the Country with the Brothers Caramazov, Peepitri and Peepivan” by Louise Luring.

This annual program at the library coincides with the release of the marshmallow Peeps candies around spring each year. Under normal circumstances, contestants would submit their actual dioramas to the library, and those creative offerings would be displayed and voted on in the library.

Contest rules are fairly simple. Dioramas must be constructed by the entrant out of a shoebox or other cardboard support, have a book theme, and contain at least one marshmallow Peep. Along with the actual diorama, participants must supply their first name, diorama title, and age category. So, if you missed the chance to be involved this year, watch for our announcement next spring on our website and Facebook page. Then join the springtime fun at the Rockingham Free Public Library!

For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go online to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.