BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah at Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m. In “Winter Garden,” Hannah tells a heartrending, beautiful story which casts light on the complicated bond between mother and daughter, and explores powerful links between past and present. Kristin Hannah is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Nightingale” and “The Four Winds,” and 18 more popular books.