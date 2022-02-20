Rockingham Library presents “Hidden Women,” a talk by Elayne Clift

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – In recognition of Women’s History Month, Elayne Clift presents her talk on, “Hidden Women: Contributions to Healthcare, War and Resistance, Literature and Leadership” on Thursday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. over Rockingham Library Zoom.

History is rife with “hidden women” whose contributions deserve attention. From mythic times to the present, women around the world have been overlooked, silenced, and forgotten as historic figures, despite their acts of courage, creativity, and intellectual, and artistic achievements. It’s time to recognize, honor and applaud them. This presentation gives some of them their due and helps raise awareness about other women like them. It showcases women who represent contributions to four important sectors of society and culture, including medical pioneers and indigenous healers, fighters and activists during war, writers who dared to tell the truth of women’s lives, and overlooked women with proven leadership skills.

Elayne Clift has written widely about women, health, and social justice through the lens of gender. She has taught Women’s and Gender Studies in the U.S. and abroad. She is the author of several works of fiction and nonfiction that focus on the reality of women’s lives.

To receive an invitation to join the live Zoom presentation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call 802-463-4270.