Rockingham Library presentation on serving on a board

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – In the spirit of encouraging people to serve on the Rockingham Town Selectboard, Rockingham School Board, the Rockingham Library Board, and the Bellows Falls Union High School Board, a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer period is being offered at the Rockingham Library on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. There will be at least two openings on each board this year, except for the library board, which has one opening.

Chris Kibbe, a Rockingham School Board member; Rick Cowan, a Rockingham Town Selectboard member; along with one member each from the Rockingham Library Board and Bellows Falls Union High School Board, will make up the panel. After each briefly shares their board experiences, the floor will be open for questions.

Petitions to run for a board member position will be available to pick up at this meeting. Petitions are due at the town clerk’s office no later than Monday, Jan. 29, and are required to have a total of 30 signatures. Elections for these board positions will take place through mail-in voting or voting in person on Town Meeting Day, March 2, 2024.

For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.