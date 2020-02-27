Rockingham Library offers Wi-Fi Hotspots

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library is offering a new service – lending portable Wi-Fi Hotspots to enable library card holders to “borrow the internet.” This new program is made possible through a grant from the Public Library Association and its DigitalLead Initiative. Provision of these hotspots is a natural extension of the free Wi-Fi service currently provided at the library. “The community looks to the library for public internet access,” said Célina Houlné, library director. “The hotspot lending program will allow even more of our patrons to use our online services.”

Digital inclusion is a strategic priority for the Rockingham Library. Through this lending program, the library provides students and parents access to educational resources and job seekers access to employment resources, with the aim to bridge the digital divide for low-to-moderate income residents. This is part of a growing national trend where public libraries are expanding their services to meet the unique needs of the communities they serve.

For more information about the Wi-Fi Hotspot Lending program and other digital services offered, contact the library at 802-463-4270, reference@rockinghamlibrary.org, or online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org. Stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls to join and fill out a Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot User Agreement Form. Youth 16 and younger will need a parent or guardian to fill out their form.