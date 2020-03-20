Rockingham Library offers services during public closure

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Recently, the Rockingham Free Public Library made the decision to close to support the overall health and wellness of our community and for the safety of our patrons and staff, to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. While the library may be closed to the public, the librarians are all still working and are here to help.

The library has provided multiple ways for the community to get in touch. Call 802-463-4270, visit Facebook, chat on our website, www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org. Your helpful librarians will be available to you Monday through Friday to answer any questions you might have.

Parents who are suddenly finding themselves as homeschool teachers can contact the library for help finding information and resources and can get assistance organizing fun activities on subjects for them to do with their children. Visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org to discover resources to support families, or email the Youth Services Librarian directly at youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org.

Keep an eye on the website soon for information about virtual story times and library programming.

The library would like to remind patrons that during this time that the book drop is closed and we ask patrons to hold onto materials. No fines will be accrued during this time, and all due dates have been extended. Visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org to see all that the library offers online, including downloadable eBooks and audiobooks, free online classes, online reference information, and much more.

For more information, call 802-463-4270 or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org.