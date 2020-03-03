Rockingham Library offers Learning Express

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Library now offers Learning Express, a free online learning tool created by EBSCO, which gives any library patron easy access to a host of tutorials and test preparations to ready them for just about anything.

Applying for college admission and nervous about writing that personal essay? “Write Your Way in to College” provides you with all the practice, review, and strategies you need to write a great application. Getting ready to attend college? Brush up on any academic skills needed including writing, math, science, and social studies with “Essential Academic Skills.”

Want to get a commercial driver’s license? Take online practice tests at home to know what to expect at the DMV. Prepare for your GED test with over 600 flashcards that include the most-tested content on the exam, including the words and themes that come up year after year. Learn English as a second language and so much more.

Any Rockingham Library patron can access this tool at home by choosing Learning Express from the RFPL Online drop-down menu on the library’s website: www.rockinghamlibrary.org.

The library is located at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., and is accessible. For more information, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by.