Rockingham Library makes Language Learning Program available

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Four months ago, the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls initiated a new program that makes the Mango conversational language learning program available to the public. With this computer program, one can go online and access lessons in 30 languages. Thought to be most useful for travelers who want to quickly learn how to communicate with those they might meet, Library Director Ian Graham says it is also very helpful for interacting with people learning English, for self-improvement, for those studying their ancestry from non English speaking places, and as a conversational supplement to formal language study as in school.

Anyone with a Rockingham library card can access this program through the library’s regular online services. Cards are free to all Rockingham residents and available for a yearly fee to residents of other towns.

The 30 languages available range from Spanish, French, and German, to three Afghan and four Arabic languages, Ukrainian, Swahili, Yiddish, and Korean, and more obscure languages like Scottish Gaelic, Icelandic, Haitian Creole, and Telugu. There are three versions of Greek: ancient, Kolne, and modern.

Bellows Falls resident Jeanie Levesque, who is a career language teacher says, “I took a look at the program – a few of the options, and agree that it is a great resource for language learning, especially since we are in a rural state with limited opportunities to take classes or meet with speakers of other languages.” She went on to say, “What a program like this works best for is those who would like to gain basic knowledge and cultural background.”

Graham says some patrons asked for the program, but that the library’s budget didn’t allow for it. When a donor stepped forward, it was purchased for a year. They will now assess how well it is received and how often it is used. Library staff member Virgil Fuller says, “A lot of people say it is very engaging and people friendly.” He also says use has been going up in the four months they have now provided it. He reports the languages being studied in rank of popularity are, English, Latin American Spanish, Korean, Dari, Icelandic, French, Japanese, Ukrainian, and Shakespearian English. Graham says that, “If it plateaus at a level we like, it is definitely a win. And though it is a little different kind of app for a library, it is educational, and it certainly fits in there. “

This is all part of the Rockingham Library’s new programming. Youth Services Librarian Samantha Maskell has obtained a Department of Education grant for this year’s Summer Reading Program that will offer the community a “Bikemobile.” Instead of the traditional Bookmobile in the form of an RV or bus that would appear at various locations to bring books and library services to the community, Rockingham will have a three wheel electric motor assisted “trike” operated by a student intern that will have a regular schedule of stops ranging as far as Saxtons River to bring youth oriented library services to those who can’t easily access the library itself.

Anyone interested may contact the library at 802-463-1566 or at www.rockinghamlibrary.org.