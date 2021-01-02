Rockingham Library: Irene’s effect on Vermont

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Just in time for the 10th anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene in August 2021, the Rockingham Library invites area residents to take part in a series of programs to consider lessons learned from natural disasters experienced here. We will think together about Tropical Storm Irene, how well we recovered, and what we can do to prepare for another climate-related emergency in the future.

The series begins with a book discussion of “Deluge: Tropical Storm Irene, Vermont’s Flash Floods, and How One Small State Saved Itself” by Peggy Shin. Thanks to Vermont’s Interlibrary Loan System and a generous grant from the American Library Association, Rockingham Library has many copies of this book to loan out to the community. To borrow a copy of this book, call the Rockingham Library at 802-463-4270 to set up an appointment for curbside pickup Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Be sure to leave your phone number and email address so that staff can invite you to two Zoom book discussions in mid-February: Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 18 at 5:30 p.m. The discussion will be led by retired scientist and Rockingham Conservation Commission member Peter Bergstrom.

For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this. Call the library with any questions about curbside service at 802-463-4270, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Email any Deluge book discussion questions to programming@rockinghamlibrary.org. Check the library’s calendar for more 2021 climate related programs to come.