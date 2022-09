BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Drop by the Rockingham Free Public Library to chat with Windham-3 Rep. Leslie Goldman on Saturday, Oct. 1 between 10:30–11:30 a.m. Goldman says, “Please come for an informal conversation about current issues and bring your questions. I look forward to seeing you and thank you to the library for sponsoring!” A table in a quiet corner of the fiction room will be reserved for these conversations on the first Saturday of each month from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.