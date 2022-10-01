Rockingham Library hosts panel on “The Most Costly Journey”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m., a panel discussion about “The Most Costly Journey” will be held at the Rockingham Library. This book tells the stories of sixteen migrant workers in their own words. Illustrated by New England cartoonists, each short chapter describes life as an immigrant farmworker. Julia Doucet, a nurse who serves the healthcare needs of migrant workers will be on the panel, along with Andy Kovolos, the archivist at the Vermont Folklife Center who guided the interview process from which this book evolved. Those who can’t attend the program in person may go to the Zoom link on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at www.us02web.zoom.us/83284494764.

Feel free to pick up a free copy of “The Most Costly Journey” at the Rockingham Library or the Flat Iron Coffee Cooperative. For more information about the book or panel discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.