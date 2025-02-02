Rockingham Library “Gather” book discussion

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library is excited to announce a special community reading event, featuring the book “Gather” by Vermont author Kenneth Cadow. Free copies of the book are available while supplies last at the library, Village Square Booksellers, Flat Iron Cafe, and Parks Place Community Center. In addition, a book discussion, facilitated by Eric Bye from the Vermont Humanities, will be held on Feb. 12, at 6 p.m., at the library, to provide readers with an opportunity to share insights and connect with others.

“Gather” explores themes of community, resources, resilience, and a special dog, making it an ideal selection for meaningful discussions for adults and young adults. When readers finish the book, they’re encouraged to pass it on to someone else, or bring it back to the library so that it can continue to be shared.

“We are thrilled to bring this book to our community, and create a space for discussion,” said Sam Howard, youth services librarian. “This is a wonderful opportunity for readers to come together, reflect on important and relevant themes, and gain new perspectives on life in Vermont.”

For more information about the event, book availability, or other library programs, please visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. “Gather” is this year’s Vermont Reads book, a statewide, one-book community reading program sponsored by Vermont Humanities.