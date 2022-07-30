Rockingham Library book sale

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – From Aug. 15 through Sept. 10, the Rockingham Library is hosting a book sale in its top floor meeting room. All the books have been recently published and are in good condition. As a bonus, the Friends of the Library is offering a special book sale for Friends members only on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4–7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 from 4–7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Become a member of the Friends of the Library for a small fee and get first dibs on all the books.