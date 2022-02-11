Rockingham holds informational forum on retail cannabis opt-in vote

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt – The Town of Rockingham will be holding an information forum on the upcoming retail cannabis opt-in vote on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. This is the second of two events co-sponsored by The Town of Rockingham, Greater Falls Connections, and Falls Area Community Television to inform and engage Rockingham community members on the vote (Act 164) scheduled for Town Meeting Day.

The Retail Cannabis Voter Information Forum will cover topics including zoning and advertising, local control, potential economic costs and benefits, and impacts on youth. Panelists will include Susan Westa, Deb Fox, State Senator Jeanette White (D-Windham), Greater Falls Connections, and a speaker with expertise in youth mental health. Mike Smith and Marty Gallagher from FACT-TV’s, “The Feed” will moderate the event and invite questions from the community. Prior to the event, you are invited to email your questions to fact@fact8.com.

This forum will be a hybrid event on Zoom and in-person at the Bellows Falls Opera House Lower Theater. For those attending in-person, masking and social distancing will be encouraged per CDC Guidelines. A video recording of the voter forum will be posted on FACT-TV’s website.