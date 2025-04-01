Rockingham fire department merger transition team begins work

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – After an affirmative vote on Article 9, to proceed with developing a detailed plan by the transition team, at Town Meeting, on March 1, the fire committee/transition team started conversations on March 20. Refer to www.rockbf.org, “Agendas & Minutes,” for the minutes of this meeting.

Members were assigned tasks to begin the process. Future meetings will be held on April 17 and May 15, at 5:30 p.m., in the third-floor meeting room. Zoom will be available. We encourage anyone interested to attend. We will schedule public forums every two to three months, to update the public on our progress, and take comments and suggestions.

A press release will be published to announce the date, time, and location of the forum. The selectboard made various town committee appointments at its last meeting on March 18. Please refer to the above website for a full list of appointments. If there is anyone who would like to be appointed to or resign from any committee, please email the manager at manager@rockbf.org.