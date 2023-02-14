Rockingham Depot Bridge Project

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Rockingham Selectboard approved the proposed parking design for the Depot Bridge project, discussed bridge painting options, and Canal Street parking.

Vanasse Hangen Brustlin (VHB) Project Manager Scott Burbank and Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Project Manager Bob Klinefelter presented the next steps for the project. Burbank showed examples of similarly designed pedestrian bridges with color options.

Walter Wallace, Certified Local Government (CLG) coordinator, said he liked the red, similar to historic photos of the bridge before the current one was installed.

Burbank explained that that was weathering steel and not recommended because both the proximity to the canal and use of salt would shorten the bridge’s life expectancy.

Other options were black, brown, and galvanized, which was Burbank’s recommendation. He said if the town wanted to galvanize and paint, both were covered in project costs, but the town would be responsible for all future maintainance. Burbank projected costs in the hundreds of thousands, plus the additional risk working over the canal.

Chair Peter Golec was not in favor of leaving a bill for future generations. Board members Rick Cowan and Bonnie North agreed they wanted it painted, but did not want to add future maintenance costs. Board member Susan Hammond preferred the paint, “if it wasn’t over a canal and if it was anywhere else.” She did not support “handing a bill to our great-grandchildren.”

Board member Elijah Zimmer said he “would far rather see it painted, the galvanizing looks horrible.”

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup agreed the decisions were complicated because of the location of the pedestrian bridge. The canal is owned and operated by Quebec Hydro, and a shutdown for the demolition of the concrete arch could cost the town tens of thousands of dollars daily in fines for the dam’s lost revenue.

Pickup said he remained hopeful that with the FERC relicensing and canal wall deterioration, the town and Hydro could come to an agreement to work on these projects in tandem to avoid costly fines.

There was no immediate decision made by the board. Burbank offered to check with other projects on painting maintenance costs, but suggested if the town considered painting, it was best to paint immediately when galvanizing.

Burbank highlighted two design options for the parking lot. The first included seven parallel spaces adjacent to the station, with two dedicated as long-term parking, and dedicating the ADA spaces next to the electric vehicle chargers as long-term accessible parking. The short-term ADA parking would be moved to the canal side of the Waypoint Center, adjacent to an existing access aisle.

The second option was to change those seven parallel to angled spaces, dedicating four to long-term parking, two of which would be ADA accessible.

Zimmer said option one would not work because there was no ramp on the east side of the Waypoint Center. Burbank said they could add a ramp and make it accessible.

Hammond agreed with the second option, and asked about the one sidewalk crossing the tracks.

Burbank said VHB’s project included the sidewalk on the station side to cross the tracks and connect to where Amtrak’s planned platform upgrades would begin. This ensured pedestrians crossed the tracks on one side of the street. The board supported option two of the parking lot design.

In the design, VHB also included 10 spaces on the north end of Canal Street, along the fence.

The Rockingham Walk/Bike Committee recommended eliminating those projected spaces to provide a linear park along the canal. Cowan, liaison to the board said, “public views of water are a tremendous asset and add value…we have a beautiful view.” The committee recommended shrubs, benches, and a walkway.

Burbank said the street measured 23 feet to the fence, and the Highway Department recommended 14 feet of travel for snow plow maintenance. He said with the sidewalk at five feet with a six inch granite curb, this would not give the room they recommend for benches.

Sharon Boccelli did not agree with the loss of spaces on Canal Street, but was concerned about truck access to her business. She explained that now she drives onto the bridge to reverse into her lot.

Burbank said they could drop the sidewalk to make it mountable for delivery trucks. Klinefelter suggested moving the hydrant and said the signs would also be removed.

Boccelli agreed moving the hydrant and signs would make it easier.

Burbank presented the new bridge with concrete and galvanized railing. Wallace said the railing was “radically different” than the one the commission had recommended. Klinefelter explained that it was a crash tested rail system which was required by the state wherever possible.

BF Community Bike Project Director Bonnie Anderson suggested they support five foot shoulders, making the travel lanes four feet wide. Zimmer agreed that narrow lanes slow traffic and the board approved the five foot shoulders.

Pickup said the highway department recommended raised truck aprons; in which two inch curbing and stamped concrete offered a buffer for the turning radius needed by tractor trailers, as opposed to painted aprons. The board approved the raised aprons.

Burbank said green infrastructure was required because the project added impervious surfaces. They offered suggestions and asked the board to choose a location. Hammond recommended an area adjacent to the tracks and the board agreed that was the preferred location.

Zimmer asked if they could save the large oak tree located in the central proposed green space. Burbank said they would try to save it.

The Rockingham Selectboard meetings are the first and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theatre of the Bellows Falls Opera House, Zoom link available at www.rockinghamvt.org.

Town Meeting is Monday, March 6, with balloting on Tuesday, March 7.