Rockingham community to set priorities for action

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – All members of the Rockingham community are invited to participate in the second phase of the Let’s Take Action Rockingham process to set direction for the future of the town. The meeting, to be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6:30-9 p.m., at the Lower Theater at the Town Hall in Bellows Falls, will follow up on the initial session held Dec. 4, 2019, which drew over 150 community members.

During the day of forums Dec. 4, residents met in engaging community focus groups to share their thoughts on topics of relevance in Rockingham. A visiting team of 30 representatives from state, federal, private, nonprofit, and philanthropic agencies heard their ideas and will remain as resources as the town moves forward on priorities that emerge through this process.

Ideas shared Dec. 4, as well as submissions via an online survey and a youth forum, range from strategies to improve community infrastructure and internet connection, build and improve recreation trails, boost the arts, revitalize and utilize historic community buildings, better connect residents and improve community communication, build a youth center, better connect youth to career opportunities, improve public transportation, and more.

At the Jan. 8, 2020 meeting, residents will review the ideas shared, and VCRD will facilitate a discussion where members of the community will advocate for causes of particular interest, and finally vote for issues they want to move forward in the coming year. The issues that are selected will become the focus of task forces in the future. In February, VCRD will return with a resource team of state, federal, and nonprofit leaders for a final visit to help the new task forces build action plans and resource connections to advance the priority projects.

All residents, whether they participated in the first session or not, are encouraged to come Jan. 8 to vote for issues that will become the focus of working groups in the coming year. Mark your calendars and come play an active role in shaping your town’s future.

Jenna Koloski, community and policy manager at the Vermont Council on Rural Development, welcomes everyone in Rockingham to participate in this meeting to set priorities. She says, “VCRD and the Visiting Team were impressed and encouraged by the strong turnout, deep commitment to community, and concrete ideas shared on Dec. 4. All Rockingham community members are encouraged to come out for this critical turning point in the community-wide discussion where we will go from brainstorming ideas to setting priorities and ultimately, engaging community energy to move the work forward. This is all about local voice, decision, and leadership.”

The Vermont Council on Rural Development is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing rural Vermont communities. For more information, contact Jenna at 802-225-6091 or jenna@vtrural.org. For more information on the process, go to www.vtrural.org/programs/Community-Visits.