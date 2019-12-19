Rockingham announces open positions for 2020

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Town Meeting is set for March 3, 2020 at the Bellows Falls Opera House at 7 p.m. with elections following March 4, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 66 Westminster St. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 5 p.m. is the last day to file nomination petitions with a minimum of 30 signatures. The Bellows Falls Union High School annual meeting is Feb. 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the high school.

There are a number of positions available for the March 4, 2020 election.

Town Moderator, 1-year, currently held by L. Raymond Massucco

Two Selectboard seats, 1-year, currently held by Stefan Golec and Benjamin Masure

One Selectboard seat, 3-year, currently held by Susan Hammond

Lister, 3-year, currently held by Paul Noble

Grand Juror, 1-year, empty seat

Town Agent, 1-year, currently held by L. Raymond Massucco

Three Trustee Public Fund seats, 3-year, empty seats

Two Trustee Campbell Fund seats, 3-year, empty seats

Three Trustee Public Library seats, 3-year, currently held by Kate Kane, Susan Spaulding, and Brady Weinstock

Town School Moderator, 1-year, currently held by L. Raymond Massucco

Rockingham School Director, 2-year, currently held by Margo Ghia

Rockingham School Director, 2-year, currently held by Kristen Swartwout

BFUHS#27 Director, 3-year, currently held by Deborah Wright

The last day to register to vote in the Rockingham Town and Rockingham Town School annual meeting is March 4, 2020 during voting. The last day to register for the Bellows Falls Union High School is Feb. 26, 2020 at meeting. If you have questions, please call the Town Clerk’s office at 802-463-4336 ext. 1102 or email clerk@rockbf.org or asstclerk@rockbf.org.

The last day to file an article petition signed by 5% of the registered voters to be included in the Town Meeting Warning is Jan. 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. A minimum of 159 signatures from Rockingham registered voters is required.