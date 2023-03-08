Rockingham 2023 Town Meeting

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Monday, March 6, the Town Meeting of Rockingham was held in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House with roughly 120 in attendance.

Moderator Paul Obuchowski asked for a moment of silence to honor the late Ray Massucco, who had been village moderator as well as village and town attorney for many years. He read the dedication page, this year the Rockingham Town Report was dedicated to Tom and Sally MacPhee. They were out of town, but Tom responded by letter, saying they were “honored beyond words.”

Article 1 was to elect town and school district officers by Australian ballot (AB) on Tuesday. Article 2-4, were “housekeeping Articles,” said Obuchowski.

Chair Peter Golec moved Article 5; shall the voters raise and appropriate $6,314,959, with $4,883,261 to be raised by taxes. He highlighted the budget and explained this total did not include Articles 6-11; if all Articles passed it would add $0.12 for a total of $1.16 tax increase, which he said was $80/year if one’s house was valued at $200,000.

Golec explained a full-time HR person and part-time executive assistant had been hired. There was a vacancy for zoning and health; Gary Fox, the Development Director, was interim zoning and Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis was the deputy health officer.

Golec noted that insurance rates increased by 11%; a printing error showed an incorrect recycling expense and the delinquent tax sale had four properties sold, with the town buying one on Old Terrace.

Jamey Berrick asked about collaborating paving projects with utility companies. Golec said this year’s paving schedule was Oak Street south, next year is north of Oak Street.

Wayne Blanchard asked if the residents were voting and said the minutes from last years town meeting showed overwhelming support to vote by AB.

Golec explained that it was not legal to vote by AB and hold the vote by AB, which both Rockingham and Bellows Falls did in 2022. Based on Secretary of State guidance, they could only vote this year to hold next year’s election by AB.

Village Trustee President Deborah Wright asked about the ski tow and said they replaced the rope twice, wondering why they had not made any money on it. Golec said he had “never seen [the recreation department] break even.” The budget was passed unanimously.

Article 6-10 were approved with no discussion; Article 6 approved $93,978 for 17 social service organizations and Article 7 was the Rockingham Free Public Library budget of $435,249, with $379,250 (level funding) to be raised by taxes.

Article 8 and 9 referred to the Rockingham Meeting House (RMH); “$103,000 to fund the town portion of the Rockingham Meeting House structural repairs for the purposes of preservation by matching existing grant funding opportunities.,” and $22,000 for the RMH Capital Reserve Fund.

Golec explained that Rockingham had received $360,000 in Congressional spending, with ARPA funding and this local match to equal $720,000 to address the conditions of the building in the historic structures report.

Article 10 asked for “$1,000 to fund the maintenance of the BF Riverfront Park, with $1,000 to be raised by taxes.”

Article 11 asked voters to approve $6,000 to fund a contract with the Windham County Sheriff for public safety services in rural Rockingham, with $6,000 to be raised by taxes.

Steve Chipman said this was a result of a group of Lower Bartonsville residents but that situations continue to be a concern on other roads like Parker Hill and Brockways Mills. He said there was no one to call which “required them to plant a seed, to get a presence because we have none…” He hoped for support.

Trustee James McAuliffe said he had seen mergers presented twice before, but said Rockingham didn’t want to pay for police and the merger was denied. He said taxpayers in BF pay $1 million for the BF Police Department, “don’t burden village taxpayers for this request.”

Susan Brace said as part of the common good, “we need to share expenses.” Wendy Levy said, “my safety depends on the safety of others” and recommended others support. Wright suggested “it might be a more adequate choice…to have a conversation with the Bellows Falls Police Department to provide better policing” without an outside contract. Dave Lambert asked about the scope of services that $6,000 would provide.

WC Sheriff Mark Anderson said this would be a test. He spoke about the massive problem of stolen catalytic converters and said they were working with the special investigation unit targeting the receivers.

Board member Susan Hammond said the concern was for the safety of residents on the narrow rural roads of Rockingham and this was a preliminary discussion on the scope of services. Article 11 was approved with a handful of Nays.

Article 12 asked whether the town supported voting in FY2024 by Australian Ballot. Levy said “we have something others don’t have.” Barbara Ternes said other towns hold meetings on Saturdays, provide childcare, and offer potlucks. Laurel Green said “as climate change hits we need to pull together…town meeting is essential.”

Joel Love said, “Democracy doesn’t dictate [voters] be in the same room.” Fox mentioned accessibility can be improved. Board member Bonnie North asked if it would be appropriate to amend the resolution; consider a different day or allocating funds for childcare. Obuchowski said the vote is either yes or no. He suggested alternatives be added to other business, but said that no funds can be appropriated. He said if AB was approved, there would still be discussion, but the voting would be on Tuesday.

Saxtons River Trustee Chair Amy Howlett disagreed with the urge to involve more people. She said what was happening tonight was thought and discussion. Steve Crofter pointed out that the only attendees on zoom were Senator Nader Hashim and reporter Susan Smallheer. Berrick said that civil discussion is “a right we cannot afford to lose.”

Jan Mitchell Love said that ‘discussion only’ gives “you time to think about the conversation before voting on millions of dollars.” Blanchard said there might be 150 people voting tonight, and asked “what about the other 350 that voted in favor of Australian ballot [last election]?”

Golec said with AB, the voters don’t go to the polls with knowledge, they just vote no. There were many hands still raised for comments when Levy asked the moderator to call the vote, and the majority agreed. The floor vote was difficult to discern, so Obuchowski recommended voters use paper ballots. Counts were made, recounts were matched and Article 12 was defeated with a final vote of 39 to 69 against.

The Rockingham Town School District Meeting began at 9:30 p.m. with introductions of the board and school principals; Kerry Kennedy, Laura Hazard, and Harry Bailey. Chair Priscilla Lambert said she was “thankful we can meet in person” and noted the school district was working hard to meet challenges and create a budget based on the needs of students and necessary increases.

She explained Articles 2-7 were due to last year’s surplus and spread over the next five years in order to reduce taxes.

A point of order was called that the vote was by Australian Ballot. Obuchowski confirmed the budget only was by AB, the rest of the Articles would be voted on the floor, all Articles passed unanimously.

Articles 2-4 and 6 approved $150,000 from FY2022 fund balance to apply to FY2025, 2026, 2027, and 2029 respectively. Article 5 approved $300,000 from FY2022 fund balance for FY2028.

Article 7 approved $929,935 from FY2022 to create a reserve for capital improvements, authorizing the board to expend such funds. Board member Chris Kibbe said if approved this would result in $1.8 million for future maintenance. He said they were in the process of testing for Polychlorinated Biphenols (PCB’s) and if remediation was necessary the expense would be on the school district.

Guy Payne asked if there were tests and analysis on the ventilation systems for C02 levels. Superintendent Andy Haas said they have not done this directly, but were working with a project manager to oversee the ESSER grant funds and the HVAC system was one of the investments.

James McAuliffe read Article 8 to be voted upon Tuesday, asking voters to approve $10,246,454 for FY2024 budget. He explained the driver for some of the increases; salaries increased by $208,000, health insurance raised $289,759, and mistakes in last years budget omitted $150,000 for tuition of pre-school children and the middle school sports program of $61,000. The education spending per equalized pupil was $18,580.87.

Alex Stradling asked if there was anyway to email the school report to parents, he had not seen a copy of the report before the meeting. Haas said they could consider that for next year. Lambert suggested an email with a link to the website.

Article 9 was approved, granting the board chair $800, members $700, and treasurer $500.

On other business Article 10, Lambert encouraged voters to write-in Obuchowski for school moderator.

Haas explained where the ESSER funding was spent; WNESU received $20 million in three phases. The first phase was Covid related, geting the schools open and clean. Phase two identified social and emotional support, and summer and after-school programs to address loss of learning through Covid. Phase three will address the infrastructure. He said the HVAC system doubled in price, there were necessary roof repairs, and some of the school entrances needed new designs for increased security. There were plans to revamp the CES kitchen and to purchase new buses. He said more information can be found on the website www.wnesu.org .

Payne asked about the status of the early childhood work. Haas said they had planned on a new building, but decided to use space within WCS and CES to offer full five day pre-school. This expansion will be paid for by Medicaid funding for special education services.

Principal Jennifer Keenan said pre-school registration opened this week, find the form online or email her at jennifer.keenan@wnesu.com to register.

Stradling asked for better communication between schools and parents, suggesting a survey. He said he felt alienated from the school and that there was a division between teachers, the administration, and parents. Haas was sorry to hear this and admitted feedback was what they needed to get better.

Election results will be announced at the selectboards organizational meeting on March 7 and in next week’s paper.