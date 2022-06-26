Robert Mitchell, 1934-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert Adams Mitchell, 87, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022, with family at his side. He was born on June 24, 1934, the eldest among three surviving children of Wilbert and Florence Mitchell.

He is survived by his children, Eric Mitchell and Sandra Gau, as well as his son-in-law, Scott Gau, and his grandchildren: Dylan Mitchell, Alyssa Gau, Zuri Mitchell, Alex Gau, and Anna Gau. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers William and James, and his beloved wife, Katherine Burton Mitchell, to whom he was married for 60 years.

Following graduation from UVM and a position at Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut, Robert served as a longtime employee with Bryant Grinder Corporation as an engineer, and remained active with volunteer activities such as Springfield Hospital Board of Directors, Bryant Grinder Charitable Foundation, collegiate athletics, volunteer coach, Springfield Chamber of Commerce, and piano accompanist and vocalist with the Senior Songsters at the Springfield Senior Center. Robert was a non-combat veteran of the Korean War, serving in post-WWII Germany with the U.S. Army in legal support.

Graveside services will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. on July 17, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Senior Center or Meals & Wheels of Greater Springfield (both located at: 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156).

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.