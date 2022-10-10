Robert Mellen, 1942-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert Mellen, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at his home in Springfield, Vt. He was born June 25, 1942 in Springfield, the son of Bertrand and Ruth (Olney) Mellen.

He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School. He was employed as a machinist with Fellows Gear Shaper for over 30 years.

On June 28, 1997, he married Jeanette Kelly of Springfield. Robert was an EMT and volunteer for the Springfield Fire Department for many years, and he also did underwater training and made backboards for the department in the 1970s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, loved his cats, dogs, and horses, enjoyed attending fairs, driving country roads, and being a foster parent with Jeanette for several years.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette; son John Mellen and wife Karen; three daughters, Patricia Plamondon and husband Robert, Susan Aldrich and husband Joel, and Julie Butler and husband Kevin; six grandchildren, Jennifer Cooney, Jason Plamondon, Jaimie Cappucci, Cindy Sherman, Heather Butler, and Megan Butler; six great-grandchildren, Robbie Cooney, Ava Cooney, Cam Cappucci, Raemon Ramsey, Kamryn Ramsey, and Jaxon Plamondon.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Evelyn Perkins, and grandson Timothy Butler.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.