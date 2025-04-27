NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Route 106 North Market & Deli enjoyed 12 years in North Springfield. Our customers and their families grew up with up with us – the children came for ice cream and snacks, and to play with Johnny and Louie. In later years, we would cater their graduations, weddings and baby showers. It was not just a business to us, they were our family for all those years. We made lifelong friends and memories that we will have with us forever. Bob’s passing and the closing of our store left a void that will be felt for a long time.

Bob loved to cook and socialize in our store. He also had a deep devotion to supporting law enforcement and first responders. This inspired me to offer a college scholarship in his memory for the children of first responders.

Thank you to all our wonderful customers who really became our family. I’m glad Route 106 North Market & Deli was a part of your lives for all these years.

Information on who may apply for the Robert F. Brandmeyer Memorial Scholarship, and how, is listed below.

Potential applicants are students who are entering their first, second, third, or fourth year of college in 2025, and who are children of police officers, firemen, or EMS who are employed or volunteer in the towns of Springfield, Chester, Ascutney, Weathersfield, Ludlow, or Proctorsville, Vt.

Applicants must submit a 500-word essay responding to the following prompt: “Depict the impact your parent’s service has had on your life, and what positive influence it will have on your future.”

Essays must be submitted by June 13, 2025. Include your name and home address, the college you are or will be attending in the fall of 2025, the grade you are entering, your parent’s name, the town they serve in, and their position in the department.

Participants can email their essay as a PDF attachment to RFBscholarship@gmail.com. Please use the following naming format for your essay: YourLastName.RFB25.pdf. For example, “Smith.RFB25.pdf.”

The winner will be determined by a committee of five people, and applicants will be notified in writing by July 11, 2025. The scholarship will be awarded at the sole discretion of the scholarship committee based on evaluation of responses to the essay prompt. The committee reserves the right not to make an award if essays are deemed nonresponsive or insufficient to the prompt. The award determination by the committee is final, and may not be appealed or challenged.