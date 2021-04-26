River Valley Employment Fair month-long virtual event

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Calling all jobseekers! The River Valley Workforce Investment Board is pleased to announce the 2021 Virtual River Valley Employment Fair. With the safety of our employers, jobseekers, and volunteers in mind, we are happy to offer the event in online format this year. Many local employers are actively recruiting for open positions and need well-qualified employees. We will be hosting this virtual event on our website for the entire month of May 2021, which can be found at www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org.

This virtual event is open to the public and free for jobseekers. The virtual event will include the following from a variety of local employers:

URL links to current openings or careers page

Links to recruitment videos

Links to virtual hiring events

Contact information available for resume and cover letter submission

Information on changes to hiring practices during the Covid-19 pandemic

Any additional updates

Windsor county and surrounding area residents of all ages and various employment levels will be able to search for full- or part-time jobs and look ahead to explore careers pathways and the training needed to pursue them. As usual, this year’s Employment Fair has a dual-focus, offering opportunities for jobseekers who are unemployed as well as those who are under-employed and would like to explore training, professional development opportunities, or simply find a better job.

The WIB is currently registering businesses, organizing sponsorships, and inviting county high schools, colleges, and the general public. By raising awareness of the job opportunities available to graduating high school and college students, companies will have access to well-qualified candidates ready to enter the workforce.

Employer registration, jobseeker resources, and detailed information can be found by calling Derek Williams at 802-885-8302 or by visiting www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org.

Follow our Facebook page to stay in the loop: www.facebook.com/rivervalleyemploymentfair.

The 2021 Virtual River Valley Employment Fair is currently sponsored by Rewind 106.5 WCFR, Jeld-Wen, HCRS, and the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center, and brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with River Valley Technical Center, Creative Workforce Solutions, Vermont Department of Labor, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Springfield Regional Development Corporation.

Join us at the 2021 Virtual River Valley Employment Fair online during the entire month of May.