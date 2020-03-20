River Valley Employment Fair has been postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to current COVID-19 concerns in our region, the River Valley Workforce Investment Board will be postponing the 2020 River Valley Employment Fair – originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 1.

The health and safety of our exhibitors, job seekers, volunteers, and community is extremely important to us. The WIB Board is committed to serving workforce needs in our region and we’re doing all we can to provide support for area businesses and employers during these challenging times.

The new date for this event will be Wednesday, June 24, from 3-6 p.m., at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. Further information, employer table registration, job seeker resources, and complete details can be found by calling Derek Williams at 802-885-8302 or by visiting our website at www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org.

You can also follow us on Facebook for updates, job seeker tips, and more.

The 2020 River Valley Employment Fair is sponsored by WCFR Radio, Vermont Department of Labor, Vermont Packinghouse, Amcomm Wireless, HCRS, and Edward Jones, and is brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with River Valley Technical Center, Creative Workforce Solutions, Vermont Department of Labor, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Springfield Regional Development Corp.