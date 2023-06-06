River Artisan’s Cooperative benefits scholarships

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The River Artisan’s Cooperative store on Main Street in Bellows Falls has a wide range of art and craft articles by talented and interesting local artists. Of particular interest are rugs and other items made by Betsy Foster, as the entire artist portion of these sales has been designated to be used for annual scholarship awards through a scholarship fund that will encourage students, particularly those living in foster care, to continue post-secondary school studies focused on arts and crafts.

Betsy was, among many wonderful things, a remarkable crafter. She was prolific in her skills, delighting in learning new crafts at the same time she perfected her skills in familiar ones. She also was tremendously influential in helping start and then maintain a crafting group in Springfield, The Great Hall Handcrafters.

Crafts for Betsy were a joy and salvation, as she dealt with a number of health issues. She also felt strongly that crafts were a way to add joy to life. She just loved learning a new craft, and determined to become proficient in whatever she took on.

Her focus on crafts developed after years of being a foster parent, along with her husband Ted. They won the Vermont State Foster Parents of the Year award in 1987, and Betsy became an active advocate for foster parents. Over the years, they provided a family for more than 100 children and young people.

Because of her dedication to these kids, Ted and their son Warren have established this scholarship fund, which began with money raised by selling many of the supplies and artifacts that Betsy had accumulated. Additional sales will happen again this summer, with beads and gemstones being highlighted.

Stop in to the shop at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls, Wednesday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., to see Betsy’s work, as well as the wide range of wonderful items by other local artisans and artists. For more information, visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com, or call 802-591-2085.