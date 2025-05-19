River Artisans Cooperative Annual Meeting and news

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The members of the River Artisans Cooperative of Bellows Falls gathered for a Zoom Annual Meeting, to hear about the past year’s growth, and to plan for future projects. Good news – sales at our shop have nearly doubled, and we have a wonderful array of art and crafts thanks to continuing and new artisans. Members have chipped in, and a fresh look with new paint and displays are a welcome sign. Stop in and enjoy.

We remember with gratitude two active and important members who died recently. One of us attended the online memorial for Thomasin Alyxander. Her lovely beaded jewelry and creative decorations were popular items and a highlight of the shop. Alyxander was a working member of the cooperative, staffing the store and contributing her vision and energy, including doing demonstrations for Open Studio days. She regularly taught classes and exhibited at local galleries. She also published two books on beading, as well as publishing beading patterns online. Alyxander was active in the Vermont Crafts Council, which supports artists statewide.

For shoppers looking for gifts and items made in Vermont, we’re the place to come. The shop is located at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls, and in the winter is open Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. More information at www.riverartisanscooperative.com, or by calling 802-591-2085.