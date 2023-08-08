Rite for Christian Initiation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Rite for Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) begins in September for Holy Family Parish, which includes St. Mary’s Church in Springfield and St. Joseph’s Church in Chester, to be held at St. Mary’s Church, Springfield, Vt.

Do you have questions about the Catholic Church? Are you searching for a sense of community, or a desire to hear more of the Good News of Jesus, the Gospel?

RCIA provides the opportunity to ask questions about “things Catholic,” such as “what do Catholics believe?” and “what do Catholics do?” This is the opportunity to raise the issues that are on your mind or in your heart. This is a chance to get information with no commitment.

Those who have never been baptized can investigate what it means to be Christian. Those baptized in another Christian tradition can explore the process to come into full communion with the Catholic Church. And those baptized Catholic as infants but never raised as Catholic can learn about being Confirmed and receiving the Eucharist.

RCIA begins in September, and culminates with the Sacraments of Initiation (Baptism, Eucharist, and Confirmation) that are celebrated at the Easter Vigil in April.