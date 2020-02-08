Rite Aid Foundation designates Kurn Hattin Homes a KidCents charity

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Rite Aid Foundation has selected Kurn Hattin Homes to participate in its 2020 KidCents program, which annually supports a select group of nonprofit, kid-focused organizations committed to improving the health and wellbeing of children living in the communities Rite Aid serves.

In addition to being selected as a KidCents charity, which allow members to round up every purchase to the nearest dollar at Rite Aid stores, Kurn Hattin received a $5,000 grant, which will be used to provide a safe, healthy, and loving home for children.

The Rite Aid Foundation has been a supporter of Kurn Hattin since 2010.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.