Ricky McEachern at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The artwork of Ricky McEachern will be celebrated with a reception on Friday, Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. These oil paintings evoke thoughts of everyday life, hinting at stories about to be imagined. A QR code placed next to each painting will provide the viewer with a brief artist commentary. All paintings are available for purchase. McEachern has participated in intensive art workshops in Boston; Old Lyme, Conn.; and Florence, Italy. His work has been exhibited in Boston, Chicago, and Brattleboro. He also hosts a weekly podcast and show on FACT TV called “Eager To Know,” where he speaks with creative people of all sorts. Musician Ken Rokicki will be playing guitar. This reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.