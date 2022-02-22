Richard P. Szidik, 1947-2022 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Richard Paul Szidik, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in the loving care of daughter Chelsea Chase, son Logan Szidik, and son-in-law Jacob Chase. He was born on April 12, 1947 in Hartford, Conn. to his late mother, Teresa Kulcsar (Szidik). He was raised by his mother and grandfather, Paul Szidik.

He served in the United States Army in Vietnam, serving from 1967 until 1969 and serving with the Army Reserves until 1973.

Richard retired from Cold River Materials as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

Richard enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, swimming, and spending time outside in the summer. He enjoyed motorcycles, muscle cars, guns, and target shooting. He had great taste in music and loved blues-based rock and roll. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Richard was best known for the stories he would tell of his life.

He is survived by son Logan Szidik, daughter Chelsea Chase, and son-in-law Jacob Chase, daughter Jessica Mcabee, and daughter April Szidik; Sisters Diane Kulcsar, and Sandee Gabriele (Kulcsar), brother David Kulcsar; ten grandchildren, Hailey Mcabee, Matthew Pilkerton, Phoebe Keffer, Zachary Keffer, Selene Ordiway, Isabella Szidik, Autumn Katsouros, Addison Chase, Lincoln Chase and Eleanor Chase; four great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Williams, Jaiden Williams, Hazael Williams, and Chozen Williams. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by one sister, Paula Kulcsar, on May 30, 1990.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield on Saturday, Feb 26, from 2 – 4 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chester American Legion Post 67 at P.O. Box 806 Chester, VT 05143.