Richard N. Baker, 1939-2022 🇺🇸

HILL, N.H. – Richard N. Baker of Hill, N.H., and formerly of the Andover, Vt. and Townshend, Vt. areas passed away on Feb. 12, 2022, after a short non-Covid related illness. He was born on Nov. 26, 1939, in West Glover, Vt., to David and Alene (Stevens) Baker. At an early age, Richard and his family moved to Hill Top Farm in Andover, Vt., where he was raised along with his older sister, Jean (Day).

Once out of high school, then known as Chester Seminary, Richard joined the U.S. Marine Corp. After serving for four years, he came home and began working at the Chester Esso Station. It was at that time that he met and married the love of his life, Alice Melendy. They were married on Oct.7, 1962, and celebrated 58 years together.

During their first years of marriage, Richard and Alice saw many new “homesteads” as they moved around with Richard’s employment, working on the construction of the Eisenhower Interstate Highway System. Within ten years, their family would grow to include five children. They settled the young family in Andover, where Richard would own the R.N. Baker Garage for many years. Later, they moved to Townshend where Richard continued his life-long career working as an auto-mechanic. Eventually, Richard and Alice retired and moved to Hill, N.H., where they were surrounded by many of their extended family, which included children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his beloved Alice in 2020, his daughter Heather Colleen Fagan in 2002, son-in-law Timothy Fagan in 2011, and grandson Zachary Fagan in 2014. He is survived by his sister; his children Richard David (Laura), December-Lynn (Vincent) Fortin, Rusty Gordon (Elizabeth), and Nicholas Alexander (Steffanie); 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Richard’s name to Grace Cottage Hospital, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend, VT 05353.